Currys PC World launches flexible mobile plan amid brand overhaul

Currys PC World is looking to win over customers with a focus on flexibility as it launches a new mobile offering amid a major brand overhaul by owner Dixons Carphone.

The retailer today unveiled a new mobile offer allowing customers to build their own package of handsets, data and minutes, as well as bundling together additional accessories.

The changes will also separate handset and connectivity costs in a move it said would increase transparency for bills.

The new scheme, which follows two years of planning, comes as parent company Dixons Carphone looks to revamp the group to adapt to shifting shopping habits.

The brand names Dixons, PC World and Carphone Warehouse will all be dropped as the company shifts to a single brand — Currys.

A new website has been launched and the rebrand will be rolled out across more than 300 stores, 13,000 colleague uniforms and some 300 vehicle liveries as part of a £190m investment.

Dixons Carphone will also change its name to Currys plc on the London stock market after the group’s annual shareholder meeting in September.

Ed Connolly, chief commercial officer at Dixons Carphone, said: “We’ve really listened to our customers and have also applied many learnings from the last 12 months. The result being a more agile and nimble mobile offering that truly reflects how people want to phone-shop in today’s post-pandemic world — a flexible, transparent, and great value offering.

“Customers can now curate the exact plan they want and will only pay for what they need, so no unexpected costs.”