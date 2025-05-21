Featured
INTRODUCTION
🌼 Spring Gardening Day Blooms with Community Spirit on Golden Lane Estate As part of the Culture Mile BID’s ongoing commitment to supporting the local residential community, we partnered with Octopus Community Network and the Golden Lane Resident Association to deliver a hands-on Spring Gardening Day on Saturday 26 April 2025 with a vision to bring neighbours together through […]
🙌 The Culture Mile BID returns with more funding available for non-profits in the Culture Mile. Applications are now open on ActionFunder until Friday 23 May 2025. About the Community Fund 🤝 Through this Community Fund, we seek to continue supporting a breadth of local projects that drive positive social impact in our community. The fund will […]
