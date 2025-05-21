Spring Gardening Day Blooms With Community Spirit on Golden Lane Estate

As part of the Culture Mile BID’s ongoing commitment to supporting the local residential community, we partnered with Octopus Community Network and the Golden Lane Resident Association to deliver a hands-on Spring Gardening Day on Saturday 26 April 2025 with a vision to bring neighbours together through nature and creativity.

Held on the Golden Lane Estate, the event was open to all residents and attended by 34 participants, with 31 from Golden Lane and two from the neighbouring Barbican estate. The day had a packed programme of free, family-friendly activities including:

A chance to meet and learn from horticulture experts

Willow weaving workshops

Composting tips and demonstrations

A collaborative planting session to revitalise the estate’s pond area

Free Culture Mile branded seed packets and balcony herbs to take home

Arts and crafts: weaving your own balcony art in a Mexican weaving style

👋 The day created a welcoming atmosphere, encouraging residents to get hands-on and connect with one another. Feedback from participants was overwhelmingly positive, with comments such as: “Relaxed community event, met a new neighbour!” – “It was very enjoyable, and I will do it again – Martha was very helpful and pleasant.”

🤝 The event sparked a wider interest in long-term community gardening. 14 attendees signed up to join a brand new gardening group, expressing a desire to keep the momentum going and help shape the future of green spaces on the estate and the City of London.

Going into the summer residents will co-design a new planting scheme for the planters at the Golden Lane Community Centre, ensuring the seeds of community connection planted at the Spring Gardening Day continue to grow throughout the year.