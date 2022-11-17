Cryptocurrency markets continue to reflect wider volatility

At $16,538, Bitcoin is trading down by less than a percentage point in the last day, while Ethereum is down by 2.7%, trading for $1,196 this morning. The rest of the cryptocurrency market is also showing signs of investor uncertainty. The numbers are looking slightly more positive compared to a week ago.

The price of Ethereum is up by 0.28% over seven days, while the cryptocurrencies of the Chainlink and Uniswap networks are both in the green by 6%, give or take.

The ongoing volatility is showing in the various crypto market indicators, with the Fear & Greed index slipping a few points to 20, while the 30-day average for Bitcoin’s price volatility is up to 53.

Yesterday's Crypto AM Daily in association with Luno

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

*Data can be found at https://terminal.bytetree.com/

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $827.539 billion.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday – November 16 2022 – at a price of $16,669.44. The daily high yesterday was $16,960.30, and the daily low was $16,430.11.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $317.992 billion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $11.757 and Tesla is $581.5 billion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $32.809 billion. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 53.19%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 20, in Extreme Fear.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 40.49. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 1 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 30.62. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“Long-term, increased regulatory clarity will be good for crypto. A murky regulatory environment keeps investors on the sidelines and stifles the creativity of crypto entrepreneurs.” Matt Hougan, Chief Investment Officer, Bitwise

What they said yesterday

True then, true today…

"#Bitcoin has achieved a level of computing that no single nation state can overthrow it through computation alone."



📹: @aantonop on govt 51% attacks pic.twitter.com/GiktjTAptP — Bitcoin Magazine EDU (@BitcoinMagEDU) November 16, 2022

Superior money…

Out of 300+ climatetech technologies I've seen, Bitcoin has the highest potential:



#1 industry for use of renewable energy

#1 user for recycling of heat energy

#1 user of wasted/stranded energy

#1 non-rival user of energy

1st technology to profitably& scaleably mitigate methane — Daniel Batten (@DSBatten) November 16, 2022

Reliable issuance…

$12➡️$658➡️$8,572➡️?

Under 18 months until the next halving #bitcoin pic.twitter.com/WsxOyh4KMD — ChartsBTC (@ChartsBtc) November 16, 2022

"Satoshi had a beautiful vision.



What if we didn't have to trust the banks?



What if we didn't have to save in fiat currency?#Bitcoin is the solution." — @saylor pic.twitter.com/DXzU1k8l7g — Documenting Bitcoin 📄 (@DocumentingBTC) November 15, 2022

All information is correct as of 08:00 BST