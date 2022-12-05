Cryptocurrencies riding the coattails of curious optimism in traditional markets

The market capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency industry is hovering on the brink of $870 billion this morning – the highest it’s been in more than three weeks.

Bitcoin is trading at $17,359 this morning, up 1.97% in the last day and 6.85% over a week. Ethereum, at $1,297, is now up more than 10% in the last seven days.

Uniswap, Solana, Cardano and Chainlink are also in the green, going from strength to strength in the last week, especially Uniswap, which has added 20% to its price over seven days.

Experts say the continued gains in crypto markets may be due to investors reconsidering their approach to riskier asset classes such as stocks and cryptocurrencies. The SP500 is trading up 16% over the last two months while the Dollar index has dropped in recent weeks, meaning that investors may be shifting from safe assets, the USD in this case, and again taking their chances in equity markets.

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $872.073 billion.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, December 4 2022, at a price of $17,130.49. The daily high yesterday was $17,157.77, and the daily low was $16,903.44.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $333.68 billion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $11.948 trillion and Tesla is $606.2 billion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $21.168 billion. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 52.19%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 26, in Fear.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 40.41. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 1 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 40.23. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“For the first time in history we have a way of selling energy that is location independent.” Saifedean Ammous, Author

What they said yesterday

Welcome to the club…

JUST IN: 🇺🇸 36% of Americans plan to buy cryptocurrencies in the next six months – CryptoLiteracy survey



👉 #Bitcoin — Bitcoin Archive 🗄🚀🌔 (@BTC_Archive) December 4, 2022

Well said…

The story of #bitcoin written by artificial intelligence pic.twitter.com/ANIV6G2pzT — Documenting Bitcoin 📄 (@DocumentingBTC) December 4, 2022

What do you choose?

We didn't choose the dollar.

We didn't choose the euro.

We didn't choose the pound.

We didn't choose the yen.

We didn't choose the ruble.

We didn't choose fractional reserve banking.

We didn't choose central banks.

We didn't choose quantitative easing.



We choose #Bitcoin — McShane (@mcshane_writes) December 4, 2022

