Crypto start ups are luring top talent from traditional finance, says Nasdaq

Alastair McAlpine (R) speaks on a panel at the CryptoCompare Digital Asset Summit in London.

Crypto start ups are giving traditional financial institutions a run for their money when it comes to attracting top talent.

Alastair McAlpine the head of Market Technology Sales at the US’ Nasdaq exchange said that crypto start ups offer graduates the space to experiment beyond the confines to traditional finance helping them to win over recruits.

“Crypto start ups and digital asset start ups have this advantage in that they can experiment and play sandbox,” said McAlpine at the CryptoCompare Digital Asset Summit in London today.

“The last two years have forced some of these big institutions to work in a disjointed fashion. Its also made people realise that its very important to hang on to your talent and give them the right environment to do so.”

McAlpine also praised the up and coming generation of social media users who have taken an interest in crypto, signalling that an understanding of financial services is becoming increasingly mainstream.

“A whole bunch of digital natives get all their information from TikTok and social media,” commented McAlpine, noting that market analysis is being mainstreamed on internet forums.

“We have to be conscious of the fact that nowadays people are much more interested in finance,” he added. “The younger generation is super smart and understand a lot more than we might imagine.”

