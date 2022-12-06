Crypto scammers hijack launch of heavy metal titan Metallica’s new album

Screenshot from the Metallica’s instagram warning fans about the scam

Crypto scammers hijacked the launch of heavy metal titans Metallica’s new album, the band warned fans.

The US artist took to Instagram ahead of the launch of its 72 Seasons record and World Tour announcement.

In a message to supporters, the musicians said with the launch “unfortunately the ugly side of social media made an appearance.”

“Many of you have let us know about YouTube channels and live streams, as well as websites, claiming to offer Metallica Crypto giveaways in conjunction with last week’s announcement.”

Let’s be as clear as possible. These are scams. They’re being streamed on fake YouTube channels posing to be ours and all pointing to websites that we do not run.”

Urging fans to ensure they look to make sure “social media channels are verified.. before believing something wild and crazy to be true’. it thanked fans for reporting it and urged them to continue to be ”vigilant”.