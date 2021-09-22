Crypto AM is delighted to announce CEX.IO as a Silver Partner



CEX.IO will be a Silver Partner and participant in the upcoming Crypto AM Summit and Awards 2021 event that will take place on September 29 and 30.

A Message From CEX.IO…

Today we are witnesses of the increased adoption of cryptocurrencies – they are no longer considered a peculiarity suited only to a niche clientele. Just a couple of years ago crypto as an industry attracted just innovators and retail users.

But over the course of 2020-2021 digital assets have gone through drastic changes and evolved into a full-fledged asset class recognised and respected by numerous institutions.

We at CEX.IO are proud to be part of this industry and will continue to contribute to this extraordinary ecosystem.

Who are we?

CEX.IO is a regulated multi-functional cryptocurrency ecosystem established in London in 2013 and today serves more than four million customers worldwide.

We provide reliable services backed by high security, as well as best practices in the fields of KYC and AML.

The crypto industry is rapidly developing today. People, businesses, banks, and governments around the world are taking an active interest in this asset class. CEX.IO’s ecosystem serves the needs of various market participants, from entry-level users to professional traders and investors, from individuals to institutions alike.

Our platform offers opportunities for buying, selling, storing, and trading crypto and fiat currencies, earning money by staking the most popular cryptocurrencies and DeFi tokens. And for institutional and corporate clients there is the Prime suite of products that offers, among other things, best-in-class cryptocurrency liquidity and market data aggregation.

CEX.IO is a team of over 250 professionals working in offices around the world (UK, USA, Ukraine, Cyprus, and Gibraltar). Over the years, we have grown into a group of companies with licenses in multiple jurisdictions.

We have the temporary registration status with the FCA, as well as the Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) license issued by the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission. CEX.IO has also been registered as Money Services Businesses with the US FinCEN, operating across 48 states, and we are working to expand in the remaining ones as well.

The crypto sector today

At this point we have reached the stage where traditional financial companies are learning to embrace cryptocurrencies – businesses seek to incorporate them into their services, government agencies and banks are looking into the creation of CBDCs and the possible advantages they could provide to national economies and global finances.

As a result, the crypto space is experiencing a huge influx of corporations and enterprises ready to invest substantial sums into digital assets. But even with that said, many people still have a limited understanding of crypto and, as such, are unsure of how to work correctly with these assets.

At CEX.IO we believe that properly communicating and educating our users on the subject of cryptocurrencies is the best way to help them secure their finances. These things are crucial in building up trust and a good reputation for this industry.

The United Kingdom is among the markets where crypto development is taking place most prominently today. And Crypto AM holds a great deal of influence on the UK’s crypto stage, having the eye of many parties that will help determine the direction of this market’s growth.

As such, we are very glad to take part in the upcoming Crypto AM London Blockchain & DeFi Summit. We believe that this event will help in furthering dialogue and cooperation between many progressive parties, who are all working towards building a better financial future.

The United Kingdom is our place of origin – we care for this market and its clients, always keeping it among our top priorities. We are grateful for getting the opportunity to help it grow.

Konstantin Anissimov

Executive Director at CEX.IO