WATCH: Crowds at The Oval sing God Save The King for the first time

South Africa’s Ryan Rickelton leaves the field after being dismissed by England’s Stuart Broad on day three of the third LV= Insurance Test match at the Kia Oval, London. Picture date: Saturday September 10, 2022. (PA Wire/ PA Images: John Walton)

Crowds at The Oval sang God Save The King for the first time today, on day three of the third Test between England and South Africa.

Tributes were paid to Queen Elizabeth II, who died peacefully at Balmoral Castle on Thursday afternoon at the age of 96.

A minute’s silence was observed before the national anthems, with God Save The King followed by sustained applause from the crowd.

Players from both sides and the match officials were seen wearing black armbands.

While cricket, rugby, and golf events scheduled for this weekend are still going ahead, all home nations football has been suspended.