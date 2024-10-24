Crispin Odey rejoins eponymous hedge fund

Crispin Odey was accused of sexual harassment by more than a dozen women.

Former hedge fund manager Crispin Odey has rejoined the company he left last year following sexual assault allegations against him.

Odey Asset Management, named after the eponymous founder, was wracked with scandal last year after a Financial Times investigation revealed more than a dozen women had accused the manager of sexual assault.

While there had been reports of sexual assault against the manager previously, the FT investigation found 13 women who had either worked for him or had dealings with the founder that Odey had abused or harassed them between 1998 and 2021.

In June 2023, Odey was removed as a person with significant control of the firm and stripped of his fund and portfolio management responsibilities.

A filing on Companies House earlier this month revealed that Odey was rehired to the firm on 27 September, while almost a dozen partners officially resigned.

In October last year, the firm began winding down its business.

Odey AM then applied to cancel its Financial Conduct authorisation, preventing it from activities such as managing money.

While the FCA said it would not be taking any regulatory or enforcement action against the firm at the end of last year, an investigation into the manager himself is still ongoing.

Odey AM completed its last client mandate by 12 December and vacated its offices in February 2024.

The asset management firm’s office address has recently been changed to Odey’s residential property, Companies House filings also revealed.

Most of Odey’s reported £561m net worth is seemingly tied up in the business.

The hedge fund manager was known for big and controversial bets against the British economy, making headlines for shorting government bonds during the Mini Budget that sent the hedge fund’s value up by a reported 145 per cent.