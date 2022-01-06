Cricket round-up: Just who fills the gap when international stars retire?

Ross Taylor will retire from cricket this month, alongside two stalwarts of South African and Pakistani cricket. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

If one sport has matched the fireworks of New Year, it is cricket. In the space of a week, New Zealand’s Ross Taylor, South Africa’s Quinton de Kock and Pakistan’s Mohammad Hafeez announced their retirement from the sport.

Each a key figure in their Test side, their impact on the game should not be underestimated – and neither can the size of the hole they leave behind.

But when the old guard file out for the last time, there is a gaping opportunity for the next big cricket star to swat, drive and hit his way onto the world stage.

Here, City A.M. assesses the significance of their departures and what it means for the teams they leave behind.

New Zealand

Batter Ross Taylor announced last week that New Zealand’s current two-Test series with Bangladesh would be his last.

The 37-year-old right-hander is the Black Caps’ record Test run scorer with 7,584 and hit the winning runs against India in the inaugural World Test Championship final last year.

Taylor, who made his Test debut in 2007, said: “It’s been an amazing journey and I feel incredibly fortunate to have represented my country for as long as I have.”

However, the Kiwis have a ready-made run scoring replacement for Taylor in Devon Conway – in the short term, anyway.

Though South Africa-born Conway is 30 years old, his eight Test innings to date have produced an average of 64.25, with a high score of 200.

As Taylor begins to wind down, there are more prominent issues in New Zealand cricket. The glory days are starting to diminish and, following this week’s shock loss in the first Test with Bangladesh, they may be due a more thorough rebuild.

South Africa

The shock of the week came when South African wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock announced his retirement from the sport.

The case is a curious one, with the 29-year-old stating he wanted more time with his family ahead of imminent fatherhood – despite national cricket chiefs granting him leave for two of the three Tests in the current series against India in order to attend the birth.

De Kock, who suffered criticism during the Twenty20 World Cup for his refusal to take the knee, has a Test average of 38.82 and is third on the list of most dismissals in a series (48 in the World Test Championship).

In de Kock’s place, South Africa have called up 24-year-old Kyle Verreynne. The young keeper has played just the two Tests for the Proteas and averages 13 runs per innings.

Verreynne has impressed with the bat at First Class level but is yet to be consistently tested in the international cricket arena. That said, De Kock’s shoes will be difficult to fill anyhow.

Pakistan

Last but not least, Mohammad Hafeez announced an end to an international career that included 21 centuries in all formats.

The all-rounder has over 3,500 runs and 53 wickets to his name in just 55 Tests, and is one of the most complete cricketers Pakistan have produced in recent times.

The 41-year-old was a veteran of the Shaheens and it could be Mohammad Nawaz who takes over the mantle at a national level.

Nawaz, 21, is new to Test cricket, having played only three matches, but already looks a promising prospect.