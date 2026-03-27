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Credit Derivatives Determinations Committees Membership applications for 2026

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DC Administration Services, Inc. (DCAS) would like to invite all interested Members of ISDA to apply for a position as a member of the Credit Derivatives Determinations Committees. There is a separate Determinations Committee for each of the relevant regions. Members of ISDA may apply for membership as either a Dealer Member of the Determinations Committees or a Non-Dealer Member of the Determinations Committees (as applicable).

Parties wishing to apply for such a position should carefully review and submit either an executed Dealer Participation Letter (for a prospective Dealer Member) or an executed Non-dealer Committee Participation Letter (for a prospective Non-Dealer Member) by 5pm (New York time) on Friday, April 3, 2026. CCPs may also apply to participate as a CCP Member by submitting a Participating CCP Institution Letter.

For more information on the process and to download the form of the relevant letter, please visit https://www.cdsdeterminationscommittees.org/about-dc-committees/constitution-of-the-determinations-committees/.

Credit Derivatives Determinations Committees 2026 membership application invitation for ISDA members

Contact

Orlando Figueroa, orlando.figueroa@citadelspv.com

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