‘Crazy war’: Sanctioned Russian banking billionaire urges West to give Putin ‘a clear exit to save face and stop this massacre’

Vladimir Putin’s “crazy war” has been condemned by sanctioned Russian tycoon Oleg Tinkov, who said 90 per cent of people disagree with it.

The founder of the country’s second biggest credit card issuer took to Instagram to criticise the authoritarian president and the Kremlin’s brutal assault on Kyiv.

Tinkov, who has lived in the UK and whose children study in the country, wrote he did not see a “single beneficiary of this crazy war! Innocent people and soldiers are dying”.

In a Russian post on social media, he ended with a line in English, saying Western leaders should “give Mr.Putin a clear exit to save his face and stop this massacre.

“Please be more rational and humanitarian”