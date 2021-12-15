Covid passes now required for nightclubs as trade laments ‘billions’ in lost trade

Revellers rushed back to nightclubs on Monday as they reopened for the first time in over a year.

Adults in England now require a Covid pass to enter nightclubs and other large events.

The new rules came into force today, although almost 100 Conservative MPs voted against the government’s plans last night.

All individuals over-18 are now required to show proof of two Covid jabs or a negative rapid test within 48-hours of entry to certain venues.

Covid passes are now needed to enter nightclubs, indoor unseated venues with a capacity of more than 500 people, unseated outdoor venues that hold more than 4,000 people, and any venue with more than 10,000 people.

Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association, said there was “no evidence” of the impact of Covid passes on transmission of the virus.

The sector had already lost “billions” in trade in the last two weeks because of the government’s messaging around the Omicron variant, the trade body boss said.

According to the group, Covid passes in Scotland and Wales had “dampened trade” by 30 per cent and 26 per cent respectively.

“This is a slippery path we are going down. I would urge the Government to listen to its backbenchers now – this far and no further,” Kill said.

The body said the furlough scheme should be brought back in the event of more restrictions being introduced.