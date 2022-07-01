Pandemic not over: Omicron variants drive surge of covid cases by 32 per cent in a week

Getty Images

Coronavirus cases in the UK have spiked by more than 30 per cent in a week, while hospitalisation rate was up to 11 per cent, from eight.

New figures released by the Office for National Statistics show a surge in cases from 24 June, up to 2.3m from 1.8m people across the UK.

The Omicron variant and sub-variants have been identified as the main driver, with 1,829,100 (1 in 30) people infected in England, and almost 300,000 in Scotland (1 in 18). A week earlier in England it was just 1 in 40.

According to the UK Health Security Agency’s latest report, released on Thursday, the number of hospitalisations related to covid in the last week also increased, but deaths remained stable.

Admissions were at 11.11 per 100,000 compared to 7.98 the previous week, while people entering intensive care for the virus was up to 0.27 out of 100,00, up from 0.2 per cent at the last recording.

Dr Mary Ramsay, Director of Clinical Programmes at the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), said: “We continue to see an increase in COVID-19 data, with a rise in case rates and hospitalisations in those aged 65 years and over, and outbreaks in care homes.

“We can also now see a rise in ICU admissions in older age groups.”

“It’s reassuring that 83.5 per cent of people aged 75 and over have had a vaccine in the past six months but we urge the remaining 16.5 per cent, as well as those living in care homes or who are clinically vulnerable, to get their spring booster for protection against serious illness. Vaccination remains the best defence against severe disease and hospitalisation.”

“COVID-19 has not gone away and we should all remember to keep up good hand and respiratory hygiene. It is also sensible to wear a face covering in crowded, enclosed spaces. If you have any symptoms of a respiratory infection, and a high temperature or feel unwell, try to stay at home or away from others – especially elderly or vulnerable people.”