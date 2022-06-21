Covid hospitalisations in England up 24 per cent from last week

Coronavirus hospitalisations in England have surged by almost 25 per cent in the last week, as cases spread like wildfire once more across the globe.

New figures released by the NHS this week highlight 5,726 beds occupied by Covid patients as of 20 June, up from 4,602 on the previous Monday.

The spike in cases represents a 24 per cent increase in England, as the virus once more rears its ahead around the world.

There was also a major spike in cases following the Platinum Jubilee half term break, and as the weather heats up, and Brits enjoy more socialising.

In the UK, figures show Covid-19 infections in the UK are no longer falling – with more than two per cent of the population affected this week, according to figures released by the Office for National Statistics.

There were 15 Covid-linked deaths last week in the UK, with Dr Mary Ramsay, Director of Clinical Programmes at the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), saying: “After a period of low case rates, we are now seeing increases in outbreaks within care homes and in hospitalisations among those aged 80 years and over.”

“It is encouraging that we are not seeing an increase in intensive care unit (ICU) admissions but we are monitoring data closely and assessing the possible impact of subvariants BA.4 and BA.5.”

“As we enter summer, it’s still important to remember that COVID-19 has not gone away and to get vaccinated to reduce the risk of becoming seriously ill with the virus.”.

She also encouraged unvaccinated Brits to get jabbed and for everyone to continue maintaining good hygiene, as well as wearing face coverings.

The rise is caused by a jump in infections compatible with the original Covid Omicron variant BA.1, along with the newer variants BA.4 and BA.5.

Countries being badly affected by the new covid wave include North Korea and China, Australia, facing the prospect of a “twindemic”, due to flu and coronavirus, Kenya, South Africa and Israel.

Many of these states have implemented new measures such as social distancing, mask-wearing, and testing.