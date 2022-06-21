NHS agrees to pay £120k in damages to bereaved fiancee in covid first

A woman whose fiance died after receiving the covid jab has claimed to have received the first covid vaccine damage payment of £120,000.

Vikki Spit, who filed for claims under the Vaccine Damage Payment Scheme, said she had been paid in compensation after the death of her husband Lord Zion in May 2021.

Covid vaccines have been proven to be extremely safe for the vast majority of recipients but a very small number of people have suffered from blood clots and myocarditis as a result of the jabs, with those found to have died as a result of the jab entitled to file for claims.

Lord Zion received the AstraZeneca jab in May last year and died shortly after, Spit said.

Speaking to GB News last night, she said the award of compensation was the “first step in the battle”.

“This isn’t about money as nothing can bring back the people we have lost. This is about recognition,” she said.

“I think it is disgusting that widows and injured people have had to fight for a year to get this support, we aren’t finished yet.”

Spit said she had to take out loans to cover costs after Zion died and had to borrow money from family to press the claims, adding that the final payout was not acceptable.

“This amount hasn’t risen since 2007,” she said.

She said her household income had “massively dropped” since her partner’s death, and applied to the scheme for support in June but had heard nothing more.

The couple, who performed together in the band Spit Like This, were due to get married in 2021.

A spokesperson for the Vaccine Damage Payment Scheme said: “All Vaccine Damage Payment Scheme (VDPS) claims are medically assessed by an independent, third party medical assessor.

“The NHS Business Services Authority (NHSBSA) has now started to receive outcomes from the independent medical assessor for the first batch of COVID-19 related claims sent for assessment. We will contact each claimant directly as soon as we have an update on their individual claim.”