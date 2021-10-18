Covid cancellations: CMA launches probe into Teletext over package holidays

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it has launched court action against Teletext Holidays over inadequate progress on refunding package holidays for trips cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

CMA chief executive Andrea Coscelli said: “Companies must abide by consumer protection law and treat their customers fairly.

“After engaging with Teletext Holidays extensively, we are now requesting a court order to make sure that the company immediately pays back the money it still owes to customers and refunds people within 14 days, going forward.”