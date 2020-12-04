Covid-19: This is the London Tube line with the worst rate of wearing face masks

Many Londoners have ventured back onto London’s Tube network since the end of the nationwide lockdown – but many are still flouting rules on wearing face masks.

Transport for London has since the first lockdown encouraged people to travel off-peak, avoid unnecessary journeys and wear a face mask or face covering when using the Tube.

However, a new survey out today reveals the London Tube lines where commuters most-commonly admit to disobeying the rules.

If you want to travel on the tube among fellow rule-followers choose the Metropolitan or Victoria line, where 73 per cent and 71 per cent of commuters surveyed say they always wear a mask while travelling on the London Underground.

And the lines to avoid?

Just over half (52 per cent) of travellers using the Circle line say they always wear a face covering.

It’s not much better on the Hammersmith & City line, where only 54 per cent of respondents surveyed said they always follow the Covid-19 travel rules.

Commuters wear face masks as they pass through Vauxhall underground station (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

On the Central line, the percentage of rule-followers was only slightly better at 57 per cent.

North-south divide?

London is, however, not the worst UK city for adhering to the rules on face coverings.

The survey, from Nationwide Vehicle Contracts found 72 per cent of Londoners claim to always wear their mask when travelling, not as good as the likes of Glasgow (86 per cent) and Leeds (85 per cent), but streets ahead of Cardiff (51 per cent) and Manchester (46 per cent).

Rules on wearing a face covering while using public transport came into force in June.

People can be fined for flouting them, unless they have a medical reason preventing them from wearing a face mask while travelling.