Londoners could face tougher face mask rules in transport crackdown

Tube and bus passengers in London could be made to wear higher-grade face masks to help combat new mutant strains of Covid-19.

Mayor Sadiq Khan and Transport for London have both launched reviews of current guidance amid concerns about the rapid spread of the so-called Kent strain across the UK.

Face coverings have been mandatory on public transport since June, but officials are worried the new forms of the virus are so contagious that cloth masks and DIY bandanas may no longer be effective.

While cloth masks and scarves do not filter out the virus, they are effective at reducing spread through coughs and sneezes, according to the Evening Standard, which first reported the reviews.

Higher-grade masks offer better protection as they filter out tiny droplets and particles from inhaled breath.

They are disposable, more expensive and harder to breathe through, but can block up to 95 per cent of airborne particles — significantly reducing the wearer’s risk of catching the disease.

TfL has asked for guidance from Public Health England over the policy, while the mayor is set to commission an analysis by London’s scientific advisory group on coronavirus.

“The Mayor is determined that Londoners are given the most accurate and up-to-date scientific advice in our fight against the virus,” a spokesperson for Khan said.

“Germany, France and Austria have all recently introduced stricter requirements for face coverings, and it may be necessary to introduce tougher measures here to stop the spread of the new variant, particularly in poorly ventilated locations.”

Germany last month ruled that single-use surgical masks or more protective filtering respirators should be worn in the workplace, on public transport and in shops, while France has banned DIY coverings due to insufficient protection.

Lilli Matson, TfL’s chief health, safety and environment officer said: “We have been in regular contact with Public Health England, Sage and government throughout the pandemic to ensure that guidance around masks for our staff and customers remains current and follows scientific advice.

“Recent Sage advice on minimising the risk from new variants of Covid-19 has endorsed the importance of wearing high quality masks, with at least three layers, which is why we have been issuing our staff with surgical masks since the summer.”