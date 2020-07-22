TfL stops 30,000 commuters not wearing face masks

Transport for London enforcement officers have so far stopped 33,500 people from getting on public transport unless they put on face masks, according to the latest figures.

A further 1,983 people were prevented from boarding services without masks, while 475 people were ejected from modes of transport.

From those who were not able to get off, 109 fixed penalty notices of £100 have been issued as of Monday this week.

The new figures were shared by London mayor Sadiq Khan when he appeared before the transport select committee this morning.

Khan said that the focus of the enforcement of the face mask rules had been on bus services, where levels of enforcement had been far lower than on the Tube.

On average, passengers were 90 per cent compliant with the rules, with that figure rising during rush hour.

Of the 10 per cent not wearing masks, Khan said half had reasons to be exempt from the rules, such as respiratory issues, while the remaining five per cent “did not have a good reason”.

He said that TfL, in conjunction with British Transport Police, would be increasing levels of enforcement as the recovery from the crisis continues.

Last month transport secretary Grant Shapps announced that it would be compulsory for those using public transport to wear face masks.

Khan had been pushing for the government to take the step from early April.

TfL was particularly concerned about levels of service on the Tube during rush hour, with firms from 1 August allowed to make the decision on whether to bring back staff.

The mayor called on employers to show flexibility on working hours in order to avoid too many people using public transport during peak times.

Under the government’s “one metre plus” social distancing rules, Tube trains can carry up to 25 per cent of normal passenger capacity, and buses up to 40 per cent.