Couple of outsiders might Trail Native home in the Guineas

Native Trail won the Craven Stakes on his reappearance this year

NEWMARKET’s Qipco 2000 Guineas (3:40pm) marks the first Classic of the season and also the first chance for UK Tote customers to bet on domestic action with the World Pool.

A field of 15 runners are set to go to post, and other than odds-on favourite NATIVE TRAIL the race has an open look to it, so it could pay to throw a few bigger priced contenders in a Tote Quinella (pick the first two in any order) or Tote Swinger (pick two horses to finish in the first three places).

Charlie Appleby’s colt must be the starting point in this race, however, as a dual Group One winner and unbeaten in five career starts.

This son of Oasis Dream was a comfortable winner of the Dewhurst – usually the best trial for the 2000 Guineas – at the back end of last season, when beating the reopposing Dubawi Legend by two lengths.

He took a bit of time to hit top gear when making his seasonal reappearance in the Craven Stakes and stepping up to a mile for the first time a few weeks ago but was eventually well on top at the finish.

It wouldn’t surprise me to see this well-built colt take another sizable step forward with that run under his belt.

A wide draw in stall 15 won’t make life easy for William Buick, but Native Trail will be suited by a strong pace and looks the one they all have to beat.

With questions over the ground for Coroebus and Luxembourg possibly in need of further, two at bigger prices make appeal.

Roger Varian’s EYDON caught my eye when winning the Listed Fielden Stakes on reappearance over nine furlongs at Newmarket a little over two weeks ago.

He challenged down the centre of the track that day, proving he handles the undulations, and only had to be kept up to his work by David Egan to win with plenty in hand.

More will be needed on Saturday, but he is a strong stayer over this slightly shorter trip and has a hint of class about him too.

The other I’d like to include in my World Pool bets is CHECKANDCHALLENGE.

William Knight’s horse was impressive when winning in Listed company on only his second start at Newcastle earlier this month, and is another capable of taking a big step forward.

The Palace House Stakes (3:00pm), run over five furlongs, is the other Group race on the card, but it looks far from a vintage renewal.

Two horses to place in any exotic World Pool wagers could be TWILIGHT CALLS and ARECIBO.

The first mentioned won comfortably over this course and distance on his recent reappearance run and while that was only a handicap, he is clearly an improving four-year-old.

Arecibo is a bit longer in the tooth, but re-found his mojo after switching to Robert Cowell’s yard last season, winning twice and finishing an excellent second in the Group One King’s Stand at Royal Ascot.

He won over this course and distance on reappearance last season and has struck up a good understanding with Jamie Spencer.

A further 16 British World Pool race days will be available throughout the season for Tote UK customers, and with consistently higher payouts than SP and the chance of big returns from exotic wagers, it’s certainly worth getting involved.

POINTERS TOMORROW

Quinella:

Twilight Calls/Arecibo 3.00pm Newmarket

Quinella:

Native Trail/Eydon/Checkandchallenge 3.40pm Newmarket