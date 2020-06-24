Andrew Balding updates on leading Investec Derby contender Kameko

Trainer Andrew Balding has updated fans on his Investec Derby hopeful Kameko, who aims to win the second colts’ Classic of the season having won the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket earlier this month.

“We are really pleased with the way that Kameko came out of Newmarket, he is a very laid back horse. He slept that night got up the next morning on Monday morning and back to work and hasn’t looked back since. We sent him upsides on Saturday which was his first faster piece since the Guineas and I was really pleased with him, he is just such a professional and I couldn’t be happier at this stage. We have got one more big piece of work to go and as long as that goes well we are all systems go.”



Reflecting on Kameko’s success at Newmarket, Balding said:



“We went into the Guineas with high hopes that he would run very well but I was really pleased with the way he won the race. I think it was a strong Guineas, I think both Wichita and Pinatubo are two very good horses and he picked them up and was on top at the end and that was important. I think his last furlong was his best furlong even though he hung slightly across the track he was really strong at the end of the race. I think that has got to be encouraging in terms of looking towards Epsom.”

On training Kameko he added:

“From the day he arrived in the yard Kameko has just been the most sensational horse to have anything to do with. He’s so relaxed, he’s so professional, he’s always worked to a high standard. He is an easy horse to read which is important and helpful for a trainer. The only time I think I felt we got it wrong was when we had him a little too fresh for the Royal Lodge that day but we learnt from that and he is a horse who needs and enjoys plenty of work and thats fantastic, we have had a good lead up to Epsom so hopefully we can keep that going for another ten days that would be great.”