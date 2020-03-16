Coronavirus: Union bosses likely to put Tube strike on hold

Union bosses have indicated they will delay a planned Tube strike during the coronavirus outbreak, after meeting with Transport for London (TfL) today.

Members of the train drivers’ union Aslef last week voted to go on strike over a pay dispute.

However, it appears the union, which has 2500 Tube drivers, is prepared to suspend its industrial action during the coronavirus pandemic.

Aslef’s district organiser Finn Brennan said the union will do “what is right”.

He said: “Keeping public transport operating will be vital to making sure that NHS and care workers, government and council staff, supermarket, distribution and other essential people are able to get to work.

“More than ever we will need the vital public servants, including transport workers.

“Our approach will be to do what is right, not just in the interests of our members, but of their families and of the wider communities we all are part of.”

A TfL spokesperson said the transport body was “engaging with all of our trade unions during this challenging time” and thanked them for “working positively with us” to help Londoners commute.

It comes as TfL announced this morning that it expected to lose up to £500m in passenger income from the coronavirus outbreak and will ask central government for financial assistance.

In the past week, passenger numbers on the Tube were down by 19 per cent year-on-year, while bus passenger numbers fell by 10 per cent.

The transport body said the figures were due to “greater numbers of people working from home” and a reduction in the numbers of visitors to London.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps also told BBC Radio 4 this morning that train passengers had dropped by about 20 per cent nationwide.

He added that train companies could be freed from their franchise agreements, leading to a reduction in services while passenger numbers are low.