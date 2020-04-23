Coronavirus testing expanded to all essential workers

All the UK’s essential workers will be able to request a coronavirus test from tomorrow as the government tries to make its target of administering 100,000 tests by next Thursday.

Health secretary Matt Hancock said at today’s press briefing that essential workers “will be able to book an appointment for themselves directly” on a government website from tomorrow.

From today, employers will be able to book their staff in for a Covid-19 test.

Hancock said testing capacity was now at 51,000, which was “ahead of our plans”, however there was only 22,814 Covid-19 tests administered in the 24 hours to 9am yesterday.

Hancock set a target of 100,000 tests a day by the end of April, which is one week away.

However, Professor John Newton, who is co-ordinating the government’s testing programme, said at the press conference that “we are ahead of where we thought we’d be at this stage”.

Hancock said the plan was always to increase capacity first and to then increase the number of people who could access them.

“Because capacity has increased so substantially, we can now expand who gets the test,” he said.

“Our ultimate goal is that everyone who could benefit from a test, gets a test.

“But we had to start by prioritising patients in hospital, followed by NHS and care colleagues, and for those in care homes.”

