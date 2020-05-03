Coronavirus: Rail unions warn against increasing rail services

The UK’s three rail unions have urged Boris Johnson’s and other regional leaders to not implement a blanket increase of train services as the coronavirus lockdown eases.

The trio of unions said they would “not accept new working patterns that put the lives of railway workers and passengers at risk” and that they “are not convinced that there is any basis at this time for a safe escalation of service”.

The letter – addressed to Johnson, London mayor Sadiq Khan, Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon and Welsh first minister Mark Drakeford – said the unions would potentially accept targeted increases where it “can be delivered safely”.

The letter was written by the chiefs of the Associated Society of Locomotive Engineers and Firemen (Aslef), the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) and the Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA).

It read: “We have severe concerns over attempts by operators to increase service levels.

“First, it sends out a mixed message that it is okay to travel by train – despite official advice suggesting otherwise. This mixed messaging could be dangerous and lead to the public flouting the rules on travel and work.

“Second, there is no agreement on how actually services can be increased whilst protecting workers and passengers. This includes protections through social distancing, adequate and appropriate PPE, and determination of essential and non-essential tasks.”

Johnson will outline the government’s plan to ease social distancing restrictions this week, with some sectors expected to return to work by the end of the month.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps told Sky News yesterday that there would have to be some increase in public transport services to cater to those returning to work.

“Clearly we won’t be running anywhere near the full number of trains, but it is the case that gradually we will want to increase the amount of trains available,” he said.

“Preventing that overcrowding, which is going to be a hugely difficult task and which will require the same sort of determination which the British people have shown in respecting social distancing and following the rules and staying at home, will need that to happen and we will work with companies and individuals to make sure that happens on our transport system as well.”