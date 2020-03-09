Coronavirus: Two new cases confirmed in Wales

A further two patients in Wales have tested positive for coronavirus it was confirmed this morning, bringing the total number of cases in the UK to at least 275.

The new diagnoses brings the total number of confirmed cases in the country to six, Public Health Wales said.

Read more: Oil prices: FTSE energy stocks tumble after Opec coronavirus chaos

The Prime Minister will hold an emergency Cobra meeting today to discuss tougher measures to contain the virus.

As of yesterday morning official Department for Health data showed that 273 people in the UK that had tested positive for Covid-19, a jump of 64 cases on the previous day. The two new cases confirmed in Wales brings the total to 275.

It was confirmed last night that a third person has died from the illness in the UK.

The patient was over 60 years old, had “significant underlying health conditions” and had recently travelled from an affected area.

Chief medical office Chris Whittey said the process to identify the patient’s contacts was underway.

University Hospital Southampton also said it has closed its surgical high dependency unit to new admissions after an employee that worked a night shift on Friday has tested positive for the disease.

Read more: Coronavirus: FTSE 100 plunges on open after oil prices crash 30 per cent

Meanwhile, the government has advised against all but essential travel to several areas of northern Italy, where large parts of the country are on lockdown.

The number of deaths in Italy rose by 133 overnight to 366, with the total number of infections rising to 7,375.

