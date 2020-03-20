Coronavirus: Man arrested on Isle of Man for failing to self-isolate

A 26-year-old man has been arrested on the Isle of Man for failing to self-isolate as the local govenrment imposes strict rules.

The Manx government has demanded that anyone arriving on the island must quarantine themselves for a period of 14 days.

The man arrested arrived yesterday via boat and failed to adhere to those rules.

In a statement police said, “We currently have one male in police custody for failing to adhere to the new legislation requiring him to self isolate.

“Please follow the guidance issued by the Government and think about the safety of the community. This is an ever evolving situation and it is important we act in the best interests of keeping people safe.”

He is being held in a specially designated area of custody for those self-isolating.

The government have threatened up to three months in jail and a penalty fine of up to £10,000.

It comes on the same day that the Isle of Man confirmed its first positive case of coronavirus.

The person had recently returned from a trip to Spain, according to spokesman.

He added that the island’s public health team had “been in touch with the patient to provide advice and support” and that they would “start contact tracing”.