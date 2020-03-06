Cruise operator Carnival saw its stock fall five per cent this morning after one of its cruise ships was barred from mooring in San Francisco after an outbreak of Covid-19 onboard.

140 British national are among the 2,500 people aboard the Grand Princess, which is being held off California after a passenger died.

In total, there are 21 more cases, 10 of which are crew members, aboard the ship.

A member of the California state assembly said that the ship could be kept in quarantine offshore for up to two weeks.

In Europe, the Vatican has reported its first case of coronavirus today as the rate of infection sped up in Italy, where the death toll now stands at 148.

The person in question works in the city state’s health services, which have been suspended while the Vatican sanitises its clinics.

The Vatican’s spokesman did not give any further details about the patient, who may well live outside of the boundaries of the tiny nation.

He added that Pope Francis was suffering from a cold, but had no other symptoms. The Pope has cancelled a Lent retreat for the first time in his papacy.

According to data from John Hopkins University, Italy is now the country were the disease is fastest spreading, recording 769 cases on Thursday.

The surge means that Italy, which has recorded the most deaths outside of China’s Hubei province, has confirmed a total of 3,858 cases.

Dutch media also said that the Netherlands had recorded its first death from the virus today, an 86-year-old man who had been in hospital in Amsterdam.