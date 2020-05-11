Coronavirus: Government U-turns on face mask advice

People in England have been told to wear face masks on public transport and in some shops after the government reversed its decision on personal protective equipment (PPE).

In a 51-page document published this afternoon, the government said face coverings should be worn in situations where social distancing is not always possible.

According to the official advice, coverings can be homemade and can be as simple as a scarf or bandana that ties behind the head.

Members of the public have been urged not to use surgical masks or respirators, as these need to be reserved for NHS staff and other workers who require PPE.

It is the first time the UK government has issued the advice, though the Scottish government has already recommended the use of masks.

The advice in Wales and Northern Ireland remains unchanged, and people have not yet been told to wear face masks.

The World Health Organization has only recommended face masks for people showing symptoms of the virus and those caring for people with suspected cases.

However, it is thought coverings may help to reduce the spread of the virus from people who are infected but are not yet displaying symptoms.

Public Health England has published a guide on how people can make their own face covering using an old T-shirt.

People must wash their hands before putting on a face covering and after removing it, while advice about avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth at all times still remains in place.

Face coverings should also be washed regularly — they can be washed with other laundry using normal detergent.

In guidance issued earlier today Transport for London (TfL) said that face coverings should be worn by anyone using public transport.

From today all frontline TfL staff will be offered the free use of face masks.

Germany has made the use of face masks compulsory on public transport, while in Austria they must be worn in all shops.

In Lombardy — Italy’s worst affected region — face coverings are obligatory, and France has said it will distribute face masks to members of the public.