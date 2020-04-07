Coronavirus: Derby and Guineas Festival fall foul of virus

The first four Classics of the horse racing season, including the Epsom Derby, will be postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Jockey Club, which operates the QIPCO Guineas Festival and the Investec Epsom Derby festival, confirmed the news late on Tuesday afternoon but said they were looking for alternative dates later in the season.

The 1000 and 2000 Guineas were set to be held at Newmarket over the weekend of the 2nd and 3rd of May, while the Epsom Oaks was due to be held on the 5th of June. The Epsom Derby – considered by many to be the best flat race in the world due to the field, a challenging course and its history – was to be held, as usual, on the first Saturday of June.

The lack of trial races and preparation time for the races were part of considerations, the Jockey Club confirmed.

It was also confirmed by Ascot Racecourse boss Guy Henderson that the Royal Ascot festival, held later in June, will not be open to the public.

Epsom has hosted the Derby without peacetime interruption since 1780, with winners of the three year olds classic including Shergar, Nijinsky and more recently Authorized, who delivered Frankie Dettori’s first Derby win.

The raceday is attended annually by HM the Queen and the 1m 4f course, featuring a slow incline followed by a steep downward stretch around Tattenham Corner before a challenging uphill final half furlong, is considered a huge test for three year olds.

Phil White, who runs Epsom Downs Racecourse as London Regional Director for Jockey Club Racecourses, said:

“Following consultation with our many event stakeholders and in order to comply with current government guidance, given the unique nature of the Downs as a public space, sadly it is not practical to stage The Investec Derby Festival on 5th and 6th June.

“We are now working with the sport to explore our options to reschedule, at minimum, The Investec Derby and The Investec Oaks, as part of delivering the 2020 Classic programme for three-year-olds. We thank all involved for their pragmatism and patience as we work this through together.”