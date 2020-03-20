Coronavirus: British Airways pilots to take 50 per cent pay cut

British Airways pilots will take a 50 per cent pay cut in April and May as it battles to survive the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

BA’s 4,500 pilots will take two weeks of unpaid leave each month but the reduction to their wages will be spread over the next three months, according to Sky News.

In a letter to staff seen by the broadcaster, British Airways said the moves “to protect the future of the business and jobs” – and in order to reduce the impact on take home pay, there will be the option to suspend pensions contributions.

Pilots’ union Balpa told City A.M. it is in discussions with BA and other airlines over staff pay but no agreement has yet been reached.

Earlier this week, British Airways owner IAG said it would cut flying capacity by at least 75 per cent in April and May. Easyjet said that it could ground the majority of its fleet on a rolling basis.

Budget airline Easyjet has asked pilots and cabin crew to take three months’ unpaid leave in addition to a pay freeze and other changes to their contracts, such as the axing of free meals on shift, according to the BBC.

Like British Airways, Virgin Atlantic asked staff earlier this week to take eight weeks of unpaid leave over the next three months. Executives said the cost would be spread over six months’ salary to “drastically reduce costs without job losses”.

The company has called on the government to provide a £7.5bn package to support airlines, which have been decimated by the outbreak of coronavirus.

Airlines have been decimated as the coronavirus outbreak has caused governments to impose strict travel restrictions. On Wednesday, the government announced it will use emergency legislation to ensure that airlines and other industries that have been hit hardest by the coronavirus epidemic receive the support they need to survive.

