Copper brings in Mastercard’s Tim Neill as Chief Risk Officer

Digital asset platform Copper.co has appointed Mastercard high-flyer Tim Neill as Chief Risk Officer.

Neill will be reporting to Sabrina Wilson – chief operating officer (COO) – with the appointment starting immediately.

The finance veteran has more than 20 years’ experience in operations and risk, with a focus on payments, open banking, financial services and technology, latterly at Mastercard where he was Chief Risk Officer (CRO) for its new payments platforms division and Head of Risk for product and engineering, covering new payments platforms, digital banking and CBDCs.

He is also a board member of Vocalink Ltd UK and board trustee of Voca Pensions Ltd UK. Prior to Mastercard, he held a number of senior risk and operations positions at London Stock Exchange Group, Standard Chartered Bank and Deutsche Bank.

“I’m delighted to be joining Copper which has set such high industry standards for safety and security in the digital asset space,” he commented.

“At such a critical time for risk and compliance in the crypto asset ecosystem, I look forward to applying my digital finance security management experience at Copper to help ensure institutional investors and asset managers can continue to transact and store cryptocurrencies transparently and securely.”

COO Sabrina Wilson said she was excited to welcome the new CRO to the Copper team.

“Tim brings a wealth of experience in managing enterprise risk within large scale global Financial Services institutions,” she said.

“Prudential risk management is an essential pillar of Copper strategy and we look forward to working closely with Tim in his Chief Risk Officer capacity.”