Blockchain.com to launch its own NFT platform

Crypto exchange and wallet provider Blockchain.com has announced plans to launch a marketplace for NFTs.

Yesterday Blockchain.com opened the waiting list for its new platform and announced that the site’s 79m wallet users will be able to buy, sell, and store NFTs.

The company said it hopes to streamline the process of buying an NFT which is currently convoluted and confusing for users.

“The growth and excitement in the NFT space is undeniable,” the company said in a statement. “But we see many of the same challenges to adoption that crypto faced in its earlier days. Specifically, accessing the NFT market is far too complex and unintuitive.”

NFTs are coming to Blockchain.com

Blockchain.com’s dive into the NFT space follows similar moves by other large exchange platforms.

Coinbase announced it would be launching an in-house market place for NFTs in October – the waiting list for the product exceeded 1m sign ups in less than 24 hours.

The move follows an explosion of interest in the NFT market. Last week Collins dictionary named ‘NFTs’ the word of the year, signalling their growing cultural salience and in the third quarter of 2021 global trade volumes for NFTs exceeded $10.7bn.

Blockchain.com have not yet released a launch date for the new platform.

