Oxford City Football Club Partner with CoinCorner To Accept Bitcoin

Douglas, Isle of Man — Oxford City FC has become the first National League club to accept matchday payments in Bitcoin after entering a multi-year partnership with CoinCorner.

The partnership will allow supporters to purchase tickets, food and drink inside the RAW Charging Stadium with Bitcoin and Lightning, as an alternative to traditional cash and card methods.

The move means payments can also be made using CoinCorner’s Bolt Card — the world’s first contactless Bitcoin Lightning card. To celebrate the partnership, CoinCorner have produced a limited edition run of Oxford City FC branded Bolt Cards which are available to buy in the club shop.

CoinCorner has also been confirmed as Oxford City FC’s back-of-shirt sponsor following the release of the first-team men’s home kit last week. The Bitcoin logo will feature on both the home and away kits.

CoinCorner CEO, Danny Scott, said: “CoinCorner and Oxford City FC are both innovative and forward-thinking businesses, so this partnership is perfect.

“It’s exciting to see the club become the first adopters of bitcoin payments in the National League. We believe this move will set a trend across Non-League and Football League divisions as digital currency establishes itself as the new normal for sports fans and event goers across the UK.

“For a long time, the idea of paying with Bitcoin seemed alien to both businesses and individuals, but since the launch of The Bolt Card and the ability to “tap and pay” with Bitcoin via Lightning, the user experience is quick, easy and familiar to everyone.”

Justin Merritt, Director of Football at Oxford City FC, added: “More than 3.3 million people living in the UK now own Bitcoin — an increase of approximately one million people in the last year alone.

“It’s a real eye-opener understanding how significant and accepted Bitcoin is in the modern, digital, age. As a football club, we are constantly striving to develop and improve our overall customer experience which is why our partnership with CoinCorner is so important to us.

“Embracing the latest technologies and innovations to ensure Oxford City FC can continue to operate as a self-sustaining club is a key part of our long-term objectives.

“It’s not mandatory for people to engage with our new technology, but we believe in time paying via Bitcoin will become the new normal in English football.”

CoinCorner is the matchday sponsor for Oxford City FC’s opening Vanarama National League South fixture of the season against Eastbourne Borough at the RAW Charging Stadium, on Saturday 6th August at 3pm.

Fans can pay in Bitcoin at the ground on matchday.

About CoinCorner

CoinCorner is a global leader in Bitcoin and Lightning services. Founded in 2014, with the aim to make Bitcoin easy and accessible to everyone, CoinCorner.com is trusted by retail consumers and businesses around the world.

www.coincorner.com

About Oxford City FC

Oxford City has been at the heart of the Oxford community since its inception in 1882. The Hoops have a long and proud history and currently play in the Vanarama National League South (tier six in the English football pyramid) whilst boasting more than thirty junior teams of all abilities and genders.

www.oxfordcityfc.co.uk