Southampton FC launches its own Bitcoin Hunt as English football dabbles in crypto

Southampton Football Club has teamed up with Sportsbet.io to launch its first ever Bitcoin Hunt competition.

Launching ahead of the game on Friday, it will give Southampton fans the chance to win a Bitcoin, which has this year been worth between £25,000, with a current price of £28,600.

The competition is also set to extend across the local community, and includes QR code hunts, social media tasks and quizzes on the history of Southampton Football Club. It will run over three rounds.

Charles Read, Southampton Football Club’s Head of Partnership Marketing, said: “We are incredibly excited about the launch of Sportsbet’s Bitcoin Hunt competition. We believe this is the first competition of its kind and the first time a Football Club has given fans the chance to win a Bitcoin, which has been worth between £25k-35k in 2022! We hope that everyone will enjoy taking part in the innovative competition.”

Joe McCallum, Sportsbet’s Director of Sportsbook, added: “The Bitcoin Hunt is an innovative way for Sportsbet and Southampton Football Club to enhance our partnership. This will help everyone understand the world of Bitcoin and Blockchain technology in a safe environment. It is a key part of our strategic vision to educate the wider world about cryptocurrencies and eliminate the myths whilst bringing it into our everyday life.”

However, this isn’t the first time that football has met the world of crypto.

In Italian football leagues, the crypto invasion is rife, with Crypto.com sponsoring Italy’s Coppa Italia last year, as well as Udinese’s agreement with Kiba Inu and Napoli, who signed a deal with Floki to sponsor their shirts.