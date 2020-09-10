Coppa Club owner Various Eateries circles struggling competitors

Various Eateries, the owner of restaurant chains Strada and Coppa Club, is planning to raise £25m through an AIM listing as it seeks to buy competitors that have fallen victim to the coronavirus crisis.

The firm, which was founded by Hugh Osmond, who led the rapid expansion of Pizza Express, is aiming to expand by snapping up distressed brands that have buckled under the pressure of the pandemic.

Various Eateries plans to list on AIM at the end of this month or early October to raise £25m to buy struggling restaurant chains.

It said a significant number of casual dining competitors were closing sites following the coronavirus lockdown, presenting an opportunity to roll out its Tavolino and Coppa Club concepts.

Osmond said today that there are a “number of well-known brands out there that are struggling to navigate the pandemic and various other industry pressures”.

“Should the right opportunities present themselves, we would consider supplementing our organic growth through acquisition, offering distressed brands a more sustainable future as part of the group,” he said.

Various Eateries is also eyeing cheaper rents, saying turnover-based rental agreements will become more common as the economic fallout of the crisis continues.

This week Pizza Hut announced it would close 29 restaurants following the lockdown, while Pizza Express has previously revealed plans to shutter 73 sites.

The Casual Dining Group, which owns Cafe Rouge, Bella Italia owner Azzurri Group and Carluccio’s have all fallen into administration during the pandemic, although parts of their businesses were later rescued by new investors.