COP28: Supermarkets to be banned from selling products linked to illegal deforestation

Supermarkets will be prohibited from selling goods containing palm oil, cocoa, beef, leather and soy that come from land linked to illegal deforestation under Government plans.

Environment Secretary Steve Barclay set out new laws on Saturday designed to lessen the contribution of consumers to the damage doled out on precious habitats and endangered species.

The legislation under the Environment Act will ban businesses that have a global turnover of more than £50 million banned from using commodities sourced from land used illegally.

The firms will be compelled to undertake a due diligence exercise on supply chains and report back annually.

Friends of the Earth said the laws should go further to include all “high-risk commodities”, including coffee, rubber and maize.

Forests campaigner Clare Oxborrow said: “The Government has repeatedly promised to halt global deforestation at international climate summits, yet this long-delayed law fails to fully curb the UK’s role in the destruction of the world’s precious forests.

“What’s more, the proposed law only accounts for illegal deforestation, which is notoriously difficult to determine and could see some countries weakening their own protections to reduce the number of products impacted by the ban.

“Not to mention the fact that it will only apply to the very largest businesses – many companies will still be able to import products linked to deforestation unchecked.”

WWF chief executive Tanya Steele said the legislation was an “important first step” but warned that “illegal deforestation is only part of the picture”.

Mr Barclay, who announced the policy at the Cop28 climate summit in Dubai, said: “I find it heart-rending to see the way illegal deforestation is destroying the habitats of tigers, jaguars, orangutans and many other endangered species, and I know many people across the world feel the same. Globally, we lose forests equivalent to the size of about 30 football pitches every minute.

“It’s why we are cleaning up supply chains to make sure that big businesses in the UK aren’t responsible for illegal deforestation. It also means shoppers can be confident that the money they spend is part of the solution, rather than part of the problem.”

Press Association – Sam Blewett