Cop-shop chop-chop sees 31 Met officers handed lockdown fines after barber visit

A group of 31 Metropolitan Police officers face lockdown fines after having haircuts by a professional barber whilst on duty.

The officers had their hair cut at Bethnal Green police station on Sunday January 17 despite lockdown laws expressly forbidding a short back and sides.

Two officers who organised the barber are under investigation for misconduct.

Read more: New Skyscraper approved for City of London

The more than two dozen officers have been fined £200 each.

Local policing commander Detective Chief Superintendent Marcus Barnett described the officers’ behaviour as “disappointing and frustrating.”

“I hope this action proves that police are not immune to enforcement of the rules,” he continued.

All hairdressers and barbers, along with tattoo parlours and piercing shops, have been shut as a result of the national lockdown.

Read more: Hotel quarantine for all could cost the UK half a billion a day, tourism body warns