Contentsquare secures $2.8bn price tag after Softbank-led funding round

Data analytics platform Contentsquare has secured a valuation of $2.8bn (£1.9bn) following a funding round led by Japanese investment giant Softbank.

The digital experience firm, which helps companies understand how people interact on their website or app, nabbed the price tag after raising $500m in a Series E round.

The cash injection was led by Softbank’s Vision Fund 2, while most of its existing investors including Eurazeo, KKR and Blackrock, also participated.

The latest funding comes a year after the company raised $190m in a Blackrock-led round, and takes its total funds raised to more than $800m.

Contentsquare, which was founded in Paris in 2012, analyses trillions of anonymous online interactions to provide clients with recommendations for increasing revenue, engagement and growth.

The company said it would use the new funding to further develop its platform and to support its geographic expansion, as well as potential acquisition opportunities.

Contentsquare currently employs more than 800 people across the globe and expects to hire for more than 1,500 additional roles over the next three years.

The online marketing firm, which generates roughly half its business in the US, has grown rapidly in recent years and counts brands including BMW, Gucci, Ikea, Microsoft and The North Face among its clients.

“Innovation is in Contentsquare’s DNA and today’s investment is a result of the tremendous hard work of our passionate and ambitious team,” said chief executive and founder Jonathan Cherki.

“Our growth has been accelerated by the world’s shift towards digital, and our technology answers many of the digital transformation challenges brands face today.”

In addition to the investment Michel Combes, president of Softbank Group International, will join Contentsquare’s board of directors.

“By democratizing access to actionable customer insights, Contentsquare empowers businesses in every sector to build better digital experiences for everyone,” said Yanni Pipilis, managing partner for Softbank Investment Advisers.

“We’re excited to partner with Contentsquare on its journey as one of the global leaders in user experience optimisation.”