Construction industry recovers from eight month low

Britain’s construction industry recovered last month, with growth picking up from an eight-month low on the Markit/CIPS construction PMI.

The index rose to 54.6 in October, up from 52.6 in September, and above consensus expectations of a decline to 52.0.

The upturn in the construction PMI in October can be attributed to fading supply-side disruption, rather than an improvement in demand growth.

Meanwhile, the suppliers’ delivery times index rose to 23.3 in October—its highest level since April—from 19.2 in September.