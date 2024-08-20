‘Confusing and chaotic’ schedule is threatening future of cricket, union warns

Cricket is straining under the weight of a schedule that includes three major formats, says the WCA

Cricket is under threat from a “broken and unsustainable” schedule which is “confusing and chaotic”, says the World Cricketers’ Association (WCA).

The global players’ union, formerly known as FICA, has launched a major review in a bid to find a way for international cricket and domestic leagues to “co-exist in a clear, coherent calendar”.

Former England and Wales Cricket Board chief executive Tom Harrison, now in charge of Six Nations Rugby, and ex-Pakistan women’s captain Sana Mir are part of the six-strong panel.

They will work with independent consultants to produce recommendations to the WCA board after conferring with players, administrators, team owners and broadcasters.

“The current model is broken and unsustainable,” the WCA said.

“Confusing and chaotic global scheduling with no clarity on the interplay between international cricket and the domestic leagues means players are increasingly forced to choose between representing their country and optimising their careers.

“Change is badly needed to create ongoing clarity, and value, for players, boards and fans alike.”

It comes as other sports also grapple with conflicting interests between the club and international game.

Football’s global player union Fifpro is suing world governing body Fifa for adding to player strain by launching an expanded Club World Cup, while rugby union remains divided over its global calendar.

WCA chair Heath Mills added: “We are fortunate that cricket is spoilt for choice and has three core formats across both the international game and domestic leagues.

“To date, the game’s leadership has collectively failed to come together to establish a clear and coherent global structure in which they can co-exist. We have virtually given up hope of it doing so.”

Research by the Professional Cricketers’ Association in May found 81 per cent of players had concerns about the physical toll of the domestic fixture list with little time for proper rest and recovery.

Former England captain Joe Root said on the issue: “It is apparent the schedule needs to change to see long-lasting benefits for English cricket.”

Additional reporting by PA.