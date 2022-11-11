Commuter fury as Thursday’s tube strike bleeds into Friday with mass disruption

Image shared by @GDC1963 on Twitter of queuing commuters, and the state of play across the Underground with mass cancellations

London commuters expressed fury on social media as the the impact of yesterday’s Tube strike continued into Friday with severe delays and suspensions across the whole network.

The Bakerloo and Piccadilly lines reopened following both partial and total suspensions, but still experience delays.

Delays are also present on the Circle, District, Hammersmith & City as well as the Jubilee, Metropolitan and Central lines.

“0800 Friday and you are still incapable of providing a proper service,” tweeted one user while another called the network “a disgrace.”

0800 Friday and you are still incapable of providing a proper service. pic.twitter.com/b9YTqunu0W — GDC1963 (@GDC1963) November 11, 2022

Thought this was a one day strike. Funny how it takes you lazy lot another@full@day to@get@up and running again. You are all a disgrace — Blondie2022 (@Blondie20221) November 11, 2022

A TfL spokesperson said: “I’d like to apologise to customers who are experiencing disruption on the network this morning following yesterday’s frustrating RMT strike action.

“Due to some staff not booking on for overnight shifts, we’ve struggled to reopen stations this morning.

“We’re working hard to restore a good service and would encourage customers to check before they travel.”

Tube workers walked out yesterday as part of a long-standing dispute with TfL over pensions.

The union RMT, who called strikes off across the railway network, said on Tuesday the industrial action would go on after a collapse in negotiations.

RMT leaders accused the public network of having “refused” to reach an agreement.

“TfL have missed a golden opportunity to make progress in these negotiations and avoid strike action on Thursday,” said general secretary Mick Lynch on Tuesday.

“Our members are resolute in their determination to see a just settlement to this jobs and pensions dispute.

“And they will continue their industrial campaign for as long as it takes.