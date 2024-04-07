Commonwealth Games to decide on next host in May

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND – JULY 28: Fireworks are seen during the Opening Ceremony of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at Alexander Stadium on July 28, 2022 on the Birmingham, England. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

The organisers of the Commonwealth Games have said that they are “considering multiple proposals” to host the event in 2026.

The Commonwealth Games Federation said that it aims to announce a host in May, adding that they are “excited by the early concepts, which aim to reset and reframe the Games”.

Details of negotiations have been kept confidential.

The Games were due to be held in the Australian state of Victoria, before it pulled out last year due to spiralling costs which they said had risen as high as A$7bn.

New Commonwealth Games hosts?

It left organisers in a rush to find new hosts, with Malaysia recently rejecting an offer to host the Games despite a promise of £100m in funding.

The country’s government spokesperson said not enough time had been given for them to prepare for the event.

The last six editions have been held in either the UK or Australia, with Birmingham hosting the most recent showpiece in 2022.

Those Games were supposed to take place in Durban, South Africa, but the rights were stripped due to financial constraints.

Both the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and his election rival Susan Hall, have said they would back efforts to host the Games in the UK capital.

A spokesperson for the Mayor of London told City A.M. last month: “The decision to bid for the Commonwealth Games would need to be taken by the Government.

“However, London is the sporting capital of the world, with a wealth of experience in hosting major sporting events.

“With the right conditions the Mayor stands ready to support a submission for 2026 and future global events.”

Assembly member Hall said: “London needs to be an exciting, thriving city once more, and we should be doing more to bring the world’s best sporting events here.

“If there is any practical way to host the Commonwealth Games here in London, as Mayor I would do everything I can to help.”

The Commonwealth Games have also had calls for reform over recent years. Organisers have released reports suggesting there could be new formats with more than one country hosting the Games.

The multi-sport event has also faced criticism over recent years in relation to its ties with colonialism.