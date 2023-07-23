Bring Commonwealth Games to London, says capital business body

Eilish McColgan celebrates winning the silver medal in the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

London is the “ideal city” to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games, a top business lobby body has said.

The £3.5bn, 12-day event was meant to be held in the Australian state of Victoria but premier Daniel Andrews confirmed the region had pulled out after costs tripled.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has said London “stands ready” to host the event if needed.

Now the London Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has lent its backing to the idea, citing the “iconic sports events” London has pulled off in the past.

LCCI chief executive Richard Burge, said: “London would be the ideal city to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

“From Lord’s to Wimbledon, we have pulled off some of the most iconic sports events in history and we are proficient in dealing with huge crowds while delivering value for money and, most importantly, safety for the athletes and spectators.

“With the mayor committed to London being net zero by 2030, these could be the greenest games in Commonwealth history… for 2026 there is only one choice – London.”

Burge also said London’s diversity would be invaluable in welcoming people from around the world and that hosting would “benefit the hospitality and tourism industry in central London”.

The presence of “great sporting venues across the capital” means “the games will boost jobs and help many SMEs recover from these difficult times”, he argued.

A final decision on a bid to host the games would be taken by the government.

Prime minister Rishi Sunak’s spokesperson has previously said the ministers hoped “a viable solution” could be found by the Australian authorities and the Commonwealth.

The games take place every four years, since 1930, and were only cancelled during the Second World War. Most Commonwealth countries were formerly part of the British Empire.