CoachHub rides pandemic momentum, snagging £164m in SoftBank-led funding round

CoachHub founders Yannis Niebelschuetz (L) and Matti Niebelschuetz (R). (Image: CoachHub)

Online coaching startup CoachHub has snagged $200m (£164m) in its latest funding round, led by investment heavyweight’s SoftBank and Sofina.

The Silicon Valley-approved startup, initially founded in Berlin in 2018, has several headquarters across Europe, including London.

Its success comes off the back of Euan Blair’s Multiverse, which hit a valuation of $1.7bn (£1.4bn) last week.

“The London employment market has changed with a shift towards hybrid working,” senior vice president at CoachHub, Jonathan Passmore told City A.M.

“Managers need to develop new ways of working and new skills to manage their teams in this hybrid world. Digital coaching is a personalised approach which helps leaders to develop these news skills, at a price companies afford and through digital secure connections making learning accessible whether the individual connect from Pimlico or Potters Bar, the Barbican or Brighton.”

The latest bout of capital is set to be pumped into its expansion into the Asia Pacific, as CoachHub bets on the digital coaching sector continuing to grow amid Covid-19 momentum.

Vice president of marketing at CoachHub, Geoffroy de Lestrange, explained that

Asia is going to be “a critical market very soon”, having stepped into the region for the first time around a year ago.