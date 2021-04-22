Co-op to axe team manager roles in shake-up affecting 2,000 jobs

Convenience store chain Co-op has announced plans to overhaul its worker structure, in a move that is expected to impact around 2,000 staff members.

The retailer will reportedly axe the team manager role across most of its sites, although no compulsory redundancies are expected to be made.

Read more: Shopper, drinker and diner numbers recover as UK retailers and hospitality firms reopen

Instead, Co-op will offer those affected by the changes an alternative position within the company.

Going forward, Co-op stores will operate with a store manager, team leader and customer team member.

A spokesperson for the retailer told Sky News: “Our aim at Co-op is to serve and support our communities, giving our customers the best possible shopping experience.

“As we move our stores over to a three-tier management structure, protecting jobs is a continuing key priority and we are pleased to be able to offer alternative positions to all the colleagues affected.

“These changes will free up store colleagues to give our customers great service from efficient and well-run shops.”

Read more: Hammerson completes retail park exit with £330m sale to Canadian private equity player