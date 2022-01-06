CMA boss Coscelli to step down from watchdog this year

CMA chief executive Andrea Coscelli was re-elected in 2020 for another two-year term

The boss of the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is set to step down from the helm of the watchdog in July.

Andrea Coscelli, who has held the position for some six years, confirmed today that he would be stepping away from the role.

The departing chief executive has been with the watchdog since its inception, being appointed executive director when it was created in 2013.

“Andrea has given outstanding leadership to the CMA during a period of unprecedented change for the UK competition and consumer protection regime,” chair Jonathan Scott said.

“As chief executive, he has led the organisation through a period of transformation, as we took on substantial new responsibilities after the UK’s departure from the EU along with new functions including the Office for the Internal Market and the Digital Markets Unit.”

Before joining the CMA, Coscelli was the economic analysis director at telecoms watchdog Ofcom.

Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said: “I am extremely grateful to Andrea Coscelli for the leadership he has provided as chief executive of the CMA through the last six years.”

“We will continue to work closely with the CMA to promote competition for the benefit of consumers and enable businesses to make the most of the many opportunities on the horizon.”