Clifford Chance elects new chief to replace incumbent after just one term

Partners at Clifford Chance today elected capital markets chief Adrian Cartwright as the law firm’s new top-ranking partner, in overthrowing the firm’s current chief after just one term.

Clifford Chance’s global head of capital markets, Adrian Cartwright, won a three-way election to take over leadership of the Magic Circle firm.

Cartwright will succeed ESG focused Dutchman Jeroen Ouwehand in taking up the position of senior partner in January 2023.

The capital markets chief defeated both Oewehand and Dubai-based finance specialist Edmund Boyo in a secretive election this year.

In taking up the position of senior partner in 2019, Amsterdam-based Oewehand became Clifford Chance’s first senior partner to be based outside the City of London.

Clifford Chance insiders told City A.M. Oewehand had become unpopular for his ESG initiatives, as they noted it is very unusual for a senior partner not to be re-elected after just one term.

Cartwright is expected to put greater focus on Clifford Chance’s core business instead of the various sustainability initiatives his predecessor pursued.

In a statement, Cartwright said: “I look forward to working… across the firm to build on our strengths as one firm, providing the best service to clients.”

The electoral victory follows news Clifford Chance is set to exit its Canary Wharf offices for a new City of London HQ.