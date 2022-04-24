Clarets’ glass looking half full as Sean Dyche gamble continues to pay off for Burnley

Burnley climbed out of the Premier League relegation zone with a 1-0 win over Wolves

As far as gambles go, Burnley’s jettisoning of Sean Dyche 10 days ago was a huge one.

Dyche was more than just their manager; he was the Premier League’s longest serving boss and the man who had done more than anyone else to turn the Clarets into an established top-flight presence.

When that status remained under threat with eight games of the season to go, however, Burnley severed ties with Dyche, despite not having a replacement lined up.

So far they have been vindicated – and handsomely – with Sunday’s 1-0 win over Wolves lifting them out of the relegation zone for the first time since September.

A second-half goal from Matej Vydra made it seven points from a possible nine since Dyche was sacked – or not far off a quarter of the team’s total tally for the season.

Everton, who lost to Liverpool and dropped to 18th, have a game in hand but Burnley have given themselves a fighting chance.

Mike Jackson, the club’s Under-23 coach who has been handed the manager’s job on a match-by-match caretaker basis, called escaping the bottom three “ a big lift to the group”.

“Fingers crossed it can stay that way,” he said. “But just from getting these results, I think psychologically for the group, what they’ve achieved this week will help them and bring them together even more.”

The stakes are particularly high for Burnley and their US owner ALK Capital, who bought the club in controversial circumstances 18 months ago.

ALK was reported to have borrowed against the club and its Turf Moor ground in order to complete a takeover that drew comparisons with the Glazer family’s leveraged buyout of Manchester United.

Burnley’s owners have declined to say how they paid for the deal but have insisted that they have a “reasonable and sustainable” approach to the business.

With last year’s accounts not yet filed, questions remain as to the financing of the deal and whether repayments would be affected in the event of relegation, which comes with a steep decline in broadcast and commercial income.

ALK has said that its business plan “considers all economic circumstances, both on and off the football pitch”.

At the very least, Burnley’s owners are facing the greatest test of their credibility since their December 2019 acquisition.

In that time they have introduced artificial intelligence-powered scouting and a multi-club network of sister teams in Wales, Scotland and Ireland.

That may prove helpful in due course, but for now all that matters is staying in the Premier League, where even the team that finishes last receives at least £90m in central distributions.

Everton may have an extra game with which to secure their top-flight future but Frank Lampard’s team also have a harder run-in, with Chelsea next to visit Goodison Park and a trip to Champions League-chasing Arsenal in prospect on the final day of the season.

Burnley’s toughest assignment is an away fixture at Tottenham, with games against Watford, Aston Villa – twice – and Newcastle not as daunting now that they have little to play for.

Could they pull off the great escape? Parting company with Dyche has certainly given them renewed impetus. For now, the Clarets’ glass is looking half full.